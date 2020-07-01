GREAT BARRINGTON - Before the coronavirus pandemic, supplying restaurants was more than half of North Plain Farm’s business.

Co-owner Sean Stanton says they’ve had to shift their business model dramatically in the past few months.

“That has completely changed to be probably about 80 percent in the farm store, 10 percent still to restaurants and the farmers market is still happening, but it’s shifted," Stanton said.

Stanton’s partner Tess Diamond says running a farm stand is more labor-intensive and it took a lot of work to get it fully operational.

Diamond said, “We had to beef up our website, and we had to just start doing social media and getting people here, but in a safe way. It’s been tricky, but people have been really respectful.”

In addition to their own meat and dairy products, the store is stocked with items from other local farms, including seedlings, honey, and maple syrup.

Stanton said, “Not everybody has a farm store, so there are some farms where it was like, okay, let’s get product in from these people who are friends of ours and are not our immediate neighbors, but are essentially our neighbors, and within our agricultural community, so that was very important.”

Although restaurants are reopening, Diamond says they’ve established a big enough customer base to keep their farm stand business going.

“What’s amazing is once they try our products that go to these amazing restaurants and people pay a lot of money to sit down for, they realize that there’s a huge difference in quality and taste, and so they keep coming back," Diamond said.