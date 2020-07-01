ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Enzian Theater, the indie movie theater in Maitland, is continuing its special programming with a series of movies by filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

The programing will kick off on July 3 with a 9 p.m. screening of Batman Begins.

Other Nolan films in the lineup include The Dark Knight, The Dark Night Rises and Inception.

Next month, Enzian also plans to hold a special 35 mm showing of Following, Nolan’s first feature film.

During Christopher Nolan Week, the movie theater will also show John Lewis: Good Trouble, the documentary about the activist and politician.

Enzian has been hosting special programming every week since reopening on June 12.

Enzian is operating at 50 percent capacity because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Seating will be limited for all showings. Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times except when eating and drinking.

For tickets and showtimes, visit www.enzian.org.