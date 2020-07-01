ORLANDO, Fla. — Depending on how old you are, you either remember when doctors made house calls or have heard stories about the practice.

For the past few years, a Central Florida doctor has been going to his patients. But during the pandemic, it means even more.

"I think it's the best kept secret in medicine, myself," said Dr. Martin Schnell, president of Freedom Health and Wellness.

These days, his office is in his car — he drives around providing care to his patients in their home.

"We think for a lot of conditions that afflict elderly people later in life, we can treat these conditions at about 10% of the cost of a hospital," Schnell said.

One of Schnell's patients is Jack Ragar.

"He's been hanging with me for a long time, and I really appreciate it," Ragar said.

Ragar has been in a wheelchair for more than 50 years after a car crash, and his health puts him in danger of getting a bad case of COVID-19. Ragar can get around inside his home, he has a ramp to go outside, and a van to drive should he need to leave.

But he often doesn't have to, thanks to Schnell.

"It's real important to me, because like I said, I'm in high risk, so I don't like to go anywhere except for a doctor or grocery store," Ragar said.

Schnell shared what his motto might be:

"I'm here to take care of patients, and if patients need to be seen and they can't get in, you have to take care of them," he said.

Schnell said he started doing house calls after Medicare pilot in 2014. Medicare realized there was an increasing number of people who couldn't leave their home for medical services, and sought expensive care in the hospital, instead.