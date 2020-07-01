Starting Wednesday you can once again visit the Corning Musuem of Glass.

Temperature checks and masks are required. Less than 25 percent of the building will be occupied under state guidelines. Visitors can schedule a ticket time in advance and there are a few new exhibits since the musuem closed earlier this year.

"We want to have our guests understand the museum that closed is the same musuem that's reopening. It's the same Corning Museum of Glass with all of the same offerings that we had before, just in a slightly different manner," says Corning Museum of Glass President Karol Wright.

Locals can get a 50 percent discount and anyone getting SNAP benefits can visit the museum for free.