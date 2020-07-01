A battery recycling facility in Endicott continues to be the center of debate in Broome County.

SungEel MCC Americas held a second virtual community forum to talk about the plan with residents on Tuesday.

The company is promising to keep emission levels well below Department of Environmental Conservation requirements but neighbors still want more answers.

"We've asked some very specific questions. What percentage of the batteries are you recovering, and what percentage are you burning,” Asks retired chemistry professor Paul Connentt. “We think that only a little material is actually recovered. Most of it is being burned and we're concerned about that."

The group "No Burn Broome" is having an open forum on Thursday. They invited SungEel to attend but have not yet heard back.