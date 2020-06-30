ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida's moratorium on evictions and foreclosures during the coronavirus pandemic is set to expire Wednesday.

Happening today, Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida is hosting a webinar to make sure you know your rights as a renter.

The webinar is free and begins at 2 p.m. The group has shared a link to join the webinar HERE .

The goal is to make sure the community knows what their rights are during this difficult time.

Thousands of Floridians have lost their jobs, and many are wondering how they're going to pay their landlords back when this moratorium is scheduled to end Wednesday.

Jeffrey Hussey, director of Public Interest and Litigation for Community Legal Service of Mid-Florida says they want to make sure people's rights are abided by, and educate them on what their defenses could be.

"Even if you haven't paid your rent, landlords have to comply with Florida law. They can't do self-help evictions and not go through the court, and let people know what that process is," Hussey said.

They also want to share tips on how to best deal with your landlord, and where you can find rental assistance.

Housing reform advocates are gathering at the governor's mansion today, calling for a 90-day extension to this moratorium and long-term rent and mortgage assistance.