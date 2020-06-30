Months of hard work was erased in about a half an hour for farmers.

“It just shredded everything,” Chris Mercier, owner of Mercier Farms, said of the hail storm that moved across Ulster County Monday afternoon.

The farm, located off of Route 32, appears to have lost half its eggplants, half its cucumbers, and almost all watermelons, Mercier said. Kneeling beside a random cucumber plant, Mercier showed Spectrum News the nicks, and in some cases, holes that beat up the vegetables.

The cantaloupes, still the size of a plum, were also nicked so heavily that they might all go to waste, Mercier said. He plans to salvage as much as possible.

“We’re going to fertilize the heck out of them and see if we can get them to bounce back,” he said, “but the first round of cantaloupe and watermelon are 75 to 80 percent destroyed.”

Once word of the damage hit social media, several locals went shopping.

“We decided to come buy some things to help them out,” Susan McNaughton said as she arrived at the Mercier Farms market.

“It’s a nice little place,” her companion and avid farmers market shopper David Lounsbury said. “I’m just sorry to hear about the damage yesterday.”

Two miles away on Route 208, the owners of Dressel Farms are also in crisis mode, surveying the damage and tallying losses. The owners said on Facebook Tuesday the area surrounding their road stand was pummeled and their entire apple crop will likely be “a lost cause.”

More importantly, the owners are concerned about saving the apple trees which were heavily damaged. They wrote on Facebook they are trying to lessen the threat of bacterial diseases that can “destroy whole orchards if left unchecked.”

“Our only preventative measure is a bacteriacide spray that must be applied within 24 hours of infection,” they wrote. “So that’s what we’ve been doing all day.”

Mercier plans to work with other farmers whose crops were spared to help stock his retail market.

He said wholesale orders will definitely not be a revenue stream in the coming months, so he hopes for increased business at his market.

“There’s not too much you can do about it,” Mercier said laughing. “That’s farming.”