Had you been on Facebook or Twitter Friday evening, you may have noticed a message from the mayor. It included this link to a GoFundMe. The city is looking to open two more pools with your money.

What You Need To Know Syracuse had to cut services due to financial issues caused by the pandemic.

The city can only afford to open two of the eight pools.

A GoFundMe has been started to open two more pools. ​

“We took a leap of faith but we believed in our community. So far, they’re showing they were worth that faith,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

Crowdfunding to open up more city pools isn’t something that comes right to mind when you think of financial aid, but it’s something cities like Ithaca are doing and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh knew would work in Syracuse.

“We knew opening our pools wasn’t the right thing to do fiscally, but we knew what was at risk with our kids. We talked about fundraising but we needed to show we had skin in the game so that [was] ultimately why we decided to open the two pools,” said Walsh.



The fundraiser will last for a week because there’s not much time to get the pools up and running.



“We’re seeing some people donate $10 and others $4,000 and that’s all we can ask of them,” said Walsh.



In only a few days more than $28,000 of the $100,000 goal has been raised. The $100,000 will primarily go to lifeguards, according to the mayor.



“It’s almost a two for one investment, you’re allowing our city kids to have some fun and cool off in this heat and you’re also paying for young people to have a summer job,” said Walsh.

