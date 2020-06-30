Months after buying the Elm Street Market, co-owner Tiffany Landry couldn't be happier to be reopening the Stockbridge institution.

"It’s been a staple here for so many years. Customers come in here every morning and have their egg sandwiches and their coffee, and it was kind of like a central hub. That went away a few years ago, and it's been something that has been extremely missed in town," Landry says.

The market reopened last week after its previous owner closed the business last fall. Landry says opening day had to be pushed back due to delays caused by the pandemic.

"Vendors weren't taking new customers. We replaced all of our equipment, our cooking equipment, and the warehouses were nonessential, so they shut down,” said Landry.

The market is open every day, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Landry says while they're keeping the classics on the menu, customers can expect some new things, too.

"We have the egg sandwiches, which were the staple here, but we are also offering country-fried steak and eggs and biscuits and gravy. I'm from Louisiana, so we will have a little bit of a southern flare on there," Landry adds.

In addition to the meals, Landry says she wants to make sure the market can be a stable, affordable resource for the local community.

"There’s a lot of people that are on foot, whether elderly or disabled, or they just don't have a car, and they were relying on buses and taxis and other people to take them to the grocery store, so there is a real need in this town for an actual market,” said Landry.