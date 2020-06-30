A portion of Railroad Street near the Public Market is closed, and several nearby businesses are using the opportunity to expand their outdoor space for customers.

Several of those businesses, including Black Button Distillery, Boxcar Donuts, and Bitter Honey, have created the Railroad Street District.

"It's space that people can feel safe, because we can distance them six feet apart. I think people are preferring to eat outdoors right now. It gives a bit more comfort knowing that you can be safe," said Carrie Riby, Black Button Distilling's marketing director.

Over the next several weeks, there will also be food trucks, art events, and other summer celebrations.