NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - While many businesses are struggling during the pandemic, that hasn’t stopped a family of entrepreneurs in New Port Richey.

Daniel Wilson, along with his wife Jemma and daughter Maya, just opened up a shop that sells unique frozen desserts, called “Vampire Penguin.”

“What we sell here is called shaved snow,” Wilson said. “It’s not shaved ice, it’s not water ice. It’s not Italian ice. It’s shaved snow. It’s something you have to try. You can’t explain it.”

There’s just a handful of locations in the entire country and now one of them is in New Port Richey.

Of course, opening during the pandemic was not ideal.

Some things were delayed, including when they could actually open their doors for the first time.

“The challenge is just from everyone being nervous to leave the house and not coming out. That’s been a little scary,” Jemma Wilson said.

But so far, many folks are coming in to check them out, especially during these hot June days. They’ve been requiring masks inside since opening on June 13th.

The Wilsons own the first business to open in Main Street Landings, which has been a project years in the making for downtown.

They hope to be a big part of the area’s continued growth.

“The city has been good to us. The community. It’s been an amazing turnout,” Daniel Wilson said.

The business is planning a grand opening celebration on the 4th of July.