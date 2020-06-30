FISH CREEK, Wisc. (SPECTRUM NEWS) — The hospitality and tourism industries have been among the hardest hit in the coronavirus pandemic.

After at home-style orders around the region and nation had many business owners and tourism officials wonder just what 2020 would look like.

For one Door County inn, the season — so far — is shaping up to be better than expected.

“All of a sudden our reservations have gone gangbusters,” said Susie Cottick, who owns Cedar Court Inn in Fish Creek with her Husband, Matt. “We still get calls where people will say, ‘I’m coming next weekend, is anything open?’ So there’s a lot of news that’s not traveling out of the county. But everything is open with precautions. We have probably never had a better season.”

The inn renovated its rooms over the winter including new flooring, furniture, window treatments, lighting, vanities and toilets.

It also returned to business with some unplanned additions: hand sanitizer stations, mask, a plexiglass barrier at the front desk. Those are all measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVD-19.

Jon Jarsoh, director of communications and public relations for Destination Door County, said it's unlikely the county will hit the same amount of direct spending as 2019 — $374 million — but there’s still an opportunity to salvage the season. But as COVID-19 numbers tick up in some parts of the country, a lot of that has to do with responsibility.

The organization is asking travelers to be responsible both at home and on the road. That means wearing masks, keeping hands clean and observing social distancing measures to help protect workers, residents, themselves and other travelers.

“They’re still welcome, but people just need to travel responsibly,” Jarosh said.

Cottick’s season started with two reservations and a lot of unknowns. But with a pent up desire to travel, and an indication some people are still reluctant to fly, the inn has been filled the past two weekends. It likely will be again for the Fourth of July weekend.

“We definitely get people who were set to travel by air somewhere and they’ll cancel it and explain, ‘We just need to go somewhere.’ It’s mostly all road travel,” she said. “We had people in from California not too long ago — and I believe they did a road trip.”​