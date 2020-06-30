MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) — The Wisconsin Safety Council shared insight for those headed back into the workplace.

Across the country and here in Wisconsin, employees are beginning to go back to work, meaning safety is a big concern for many. Rural Mutual Insurance and the Wisconsin Safety Council put together a study at the very beginning of the shutdown to see what issues lie within workplaces.

“There is a good indication there that there are a variety of safety concerns there are a variety of safety concerns that everyone has coming home,” Wisconsin Safety Council Executive Director Aaron Huebner said.

He said some of the concerns were not dealing with COVID-19, however, the Wisconsin Safety Council said 85 percent of those who took the survey say people show up to work sick when they shouldn’t.

“As we move forward we have to keep in mind that our employers are looking at their employees as their most valuable resource,” Huebner said.

He said one thing to highlight no matter where you work is that things will not look the same when returning back into the office.

“There may be new entrances and the same exits, there will be hand sanitizer everywhere and it will be encouraged to be used. There will be signs in new areas for people to have things to keep in mind,” Huebner said.

Huebner says their conversations with employers have changed over the past few months and taken on a different role to facilitate this new normal of safety in the workplace.

“I think employers are doing their due diligence to bring their people home safe,” Huebner said.