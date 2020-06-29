MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Wedding celebrations require a lot of time, money, and energy, making it stressful for some couples especially during a pandemic.

The wedding industry is starting to pick up business again and coming up with creative ways to help couples navigate through this time.

“Some people have taken their smaller parties to their parents house and backyards. One feature that’s been very popular [...] is the livestream capabilities to broadcast a ceremony or mini wedding to their guests that aren’t able to come,” Torie Gamez of Sound by Design, a Milwaukee wedding production and venue company, said.

Due to the difficulties, many brides this year are also resorting to social media for support.

“It’s already stressful being a bride itself but being a COVID bride is ten times more stressful,” said Katie Spotten, who is planning a fall 2020 wedding.

Finding groups to help them make important decisions and giving them ideas.

“Being in bridal groups on facebook there's a lot of reassurance and opinions of other brides whether you should go on with your ceremony,” 2020 bride Amanda Mattson said.

“COVID couples,” as they refer to themselves, are finding ways to meet the safety comfort levels of their guests, such as providing cards that indicate their preferences for the reception.

“The red color was just like, ‘hi I'm here but keeping distance,’ yellow is ‘I’m comfortable with being close and talking,’ and green is ‘I’m comfortable with hugging and high-fiving,’” Spotten said.

Wedding vendors are also making sure that they help add to that safe and comfort to make weddings a success.

“We’re following all guidelines with our venues' spacing tables and having hand sanitation stations up front, [and] from a staffing standpoint, we’re doing everything per guidelines,” Gamez said.

Another popular trend this year is hosting a smaller ceremony to officially say “I do,” followed by a big celebration at a later date.

“A lot of our couples who moved to next year are still hiring our video service to capture their mini ceremony, almost like a promo of what’s to come next year,” continued Gamez.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made some engaged couples realize that even if things do not turn out as expected, celebrating their love is not limited to just one day.