DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — While leaders in several counties in South Florida have made the decision to close the beaches, Volusia County is standing firm.

What You Need To Know Right now there are no plans to close Volusia County beaches



Volusia Beach Safety plans to have full-time lifeguards, plus 80 part-time lifeguards



Beach parking will still be limited and monitored





According to a Volusia County spokesperson, as of Monday, there are no plans to close the beaches.

Some beachgoers are worried this will cause massive crowds this coming weekend.

“On my part, I am not going to hit the beach on the Fourth of July," said Francisco Duran, a beachgoer. “It's really risky, so no.”

He says he is confident many from South Florida's coronavirus hot spots will travel north to enjoy the beach.

“We have friends over there in Miami that are pretty much going to hit Florida, Orlando and Daytona too,” said Duran.

Volusia County Beach Safety gearing up for big crowds this holiday weekend. No plans to close as of now. @VolusiaBeach asking those who come out to social distance themselves. They will have so 80+ lifeguards monitoring @MyNews13 #News13Volusia pic.twitter.com/V8uXffwcAd — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) June 29, 2020

That is exactly what he is trying to avoid and what Volusia County Beach Safety is gearing up for.

“It’s all hands on deck for Fourth of July weekend,” said Captain Tamra Malphurs, of Volusia County Beach Safety.

On top of their full time staff, they’ll have 80 part-time lifeguards monitoring crowds in and out of the water.

“With Fourth of July comes everything. We have medical calls, we have water rescues, we have a lot of stuff that we have to deal with, so we really need people to be responsible and please practice social distancing,” said Captain Malphurs.

Despite precautions, with cases on the rise here in Florida for some, the risk of being on a crowded beach this Fourth is just too great.

“If you know a lot of people are going to be there, then you probably shouldn’t go,” said Reanne Degraff, a beachgoer.

For those who do want to enjoy the holiday in the sun, Beach Safety recommends looking for parts of the beach that are less busy and avoiding major thoroughfares.

Beach Parking will still be limited and monitored this weekend.