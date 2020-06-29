THE VILLAGES, Fla. — A video of a Trump rally held in The Villages earlier this month in which a person is heard shouting “white power” gained national attention over the weekend after the president himself retweeted it.

The golf-cart rally for President Donald Trump was held June 14 in the massive Central Florida retirement community immediately after a vigil was held by an African American group to honor George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

While most of the vigil’s attendees left before the start of the rally, one woman confronted the president’s supporters. In the video, a person is heard yelling “white power,” a controversial slogan associated with white supremacists.

“You have ‘Black Lives Matter’ over there — they were fine. But you had people all over here that were trying to get in the middle of the rally, basically to stop it,” Villages resident Larry Tobias said Monday.

The Villages' population of more than 120,000 residents is about 98% white, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. There are more than twice as many registered Republicans as registered Democrats in Sumter County, where much of the sprawling retirement community is located.

Some say there has always been a low-boil tension in the community between the Republican majority and the much smaller Democratic minority. But many residents who live in The Villages worry the video sends the wrong message about the community.

“They're all Trump supporters, but as far as being racist? No, I don't think so,” said one resident.

Organizers of the Trump rally could not be reached for comment Monday.

The president's retweet of the controversial video has since been removed.