CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — SpaceX is aiming for a Falcon 9 rocket launch Tuesday afternoon.

On board the rocket will be the U.S. Air Force’s third-generation satellite called the GPS III Space Vehicle 03. The GPS III constellation of satellites, made by Lockheed Martin, supports U.S. and allied operations.

The launch window opens at 3:55 p.m. ET and ends at 4:10 p.m. ET at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Launch Complex 40.

The scheduled launch comes days after SpaceX postponed a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center. A new date for that mission, to send another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit, has not been announced.

Forecasters with the 45th Weather Squadron say there's about a 60 percent chance of favorable weather Tuesday at launch time.

Watch the launch live on Spectrum News.