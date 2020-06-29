The Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse has been busy packing boxes of meals for the last few months.

"During COVID, the need has just exponentially risen and that will probably last. We have these little ups and downs where things get crazy again, but overall, the need remains quite high," said CHOW Executive Director, Les Aylesworth.

Aylesworth hosted Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who packed emergency boxes the warehouse would be sending out, on Monday.

"Being able to deliver food directly to homebound seniors, to people who are ill, to families in need is making a huge difference," said Senator Gillibrand.

But Gillibrand says organizations like CHOW need help getting more meals to people in need, and she proposed legislation in May to connect farmers to food banks.

"And I just think this is the kind of common sense solution that will get traction because hunger is everywhere. It's not just New York, it's not just upstate New York, it's everywhere," said Gillibrand.

Gillibrand believes President Donald Trump's administration isn't doing enough to help.

"If more and more people die of COVID and more and more COVID spreads, more and more people are going to have to stay home and they're going to lose their jobs, their incomes, and it's going to create more problems. So, unfortunately, the president has not been a useful partner in helping us get resources into states so families can recover," said Gillibrand.

Talks of more stimulus packages are ongoing in Washington.