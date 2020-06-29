MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Backyard pools have long been a staple of suburban backyards across Wisconsin and the nation.

In a summer where families are canceling vacation plans and avoiding public gatherings, the demand for this luxury is increasing big time. It is also creating supply challenges for stores that sell pools and hot tubs.

At Pool Park in Menomonee Falls, co-owner Sue Ford said they have seen a big increase in the number of people looking to buy.

“It's been a record spring to start a season, we have seen the benefit of that," Ford said.

She said that across the industry, sales of pools and home spas has perhaps quadrupled in recent months. It has made it difficult for suppliers to keep up. Many pool manufacturers shut down operations for months.

While most are now back and running, the increased demand has caused a major backlog. Staff at Pool Park says people buying a pool today could expect to wait months.

“I got word from one manufacturer that they are done taking orders for the year. Another is not shipping until September or maybe October," Ford said.

In addition, pool equipment such as ladders, filters, and some pool cleaning supplies have also been difficult to source. ​