TEXAS -- As cases of coronavirus climb in Texas and resultant hospitalizations soar, San Antonio-based grocery retailer H-E-B is again placing limits on the purchase of certain items in order to prevent shortages.

The list will look familiar. Affected products are principally paper, sanitation and some food items. There are also a number of item H-E-B will not accept returns on.

The complete list follows:

Food items:

Brisket – Limit 2

Non-food items:

Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2

Bath tissue singles – limit 2

Paper towels – limit 2

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 10 items

Hand soap – 4 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

The following only apply to H-E-B stores located in the Border Region:

Baby wipes – limit 2

Eggs, less than 30 count – limit 4

Eggs, 30 count or greater – limit 2

H-E-B is currently not accepting returns on the following items: