STATEWIDE — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old boy last seen in Leon County.

What You Need To Know Josiah Brantley, 8, was last seen on Holton Street in Tallahassee



He may be in company of couple traveling in black Dodge Journey

Josiah Brantley was last seen Monday in the area of the 2500 block of Holton Street in Tallahassee, Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents say.

Josiah is described as Black, 4 feet tall and 90 pounds. He was wearing a white tank top and orange shorts.

He could be in the company of Jasmine Brantley and Damian Burgman, and they could be in a 2019 black Dodge Journey with Florida tag number KCWV29, the FDLE said.

Jasmine Brantley is 28 years old and described as Black, about 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds. Burgman is 30, Black, about 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds.

For an Amber Alert to be issued, investigators must think that not only is the child's life in danger, but the child was kidnapped. They are not used for family-abduction cases or runaways, FDLE says.

Anyone with information on Josiah's location should call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or call 911.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Monday was Josiah's birthday. The article has been updated to reflect the correction.