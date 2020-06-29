CHICOPEE — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chicopee Center has been quieter than usual. On Monday afternoon, you could hear the church bells and the sound of cars passing by, but very few people were out walking around.

"A lot of folks want to come in and shop and poke and so forth, and it's really not practical," says Jonathan Evans, the owner of Herbarium.

The Herbarium never closed during the pandemic, but even after Governor Charlie Baker gave the business the green light to allow some customers inside their store, Evans chose not to.

​"Myself and my wife happen to be in that age group where we have to be careful. As much as I want people to come in, I don't want to die," Evans adds.

There are various signs outside the store with specific instructions for customers. The signs read to socially distance, stay six feet apart, and to wear a mask. There is also a sign telling customers to knock for orders and curbside pickup because no one is allowed in the store. Evans said he is going to do his part to keep himself and others safe and wants people to do the same.

​"I just want to see people wearing masks, wearing their gloves, doing the simple practical things they are supposed to do," Evans says.

Evans says their business has taken a hit by not allowing customers inside, but he is still able to get by. He said safety is his first priority and it should be everyone else's too.

​​"It has nothing to do with your rights as a sovereign American," Evans admits. "It has to do with your rights as a human being and your responsibility to everybody else."

Just a block away, the owner of Lotus & Compass made the decision to stay closed as well. Owner Melaney Houle said she doesn't want any customers or employees to get sick, but also doesn’t want to have to close again if there’s a spike in coronavirus cases, like there are in other states.

​"Right now, it doesn’t make sense to reopen with all the restrictions and then risk having to close back down again," says Houle.

​Houle says they do not know when they are going to open up their store in Chicopee Center, but they will be continuing their sales online. Houle says they were able to adapt easily and being online has allowed them to get more products other than clothing.

​​"We originally started out as online only. That is how we ran our business for three years. So we were fortunate with the pandemic, we just shifted gears back to how things used to be," says Houle.

She said customer service is key. Houle says she has been able to provide more for her customers and keep them satisfied which is allowing her business to do well.

​​"We've still been allowing exchanges and returns," says Houle. "Even with the pandemic."

She said they have measures in place to keep everyone safe and do returns safely. Since business is going well, they aren't in any rush to reopen. ​

"We don't really want to rock the boat until we know for sure that we are ready to go back and stay back," Houle states.

Houle said she will continue doing business online and post different things to their site and Facebook page, and will look forward to a safe return in the future.