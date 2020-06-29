CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Steve Langley is a former professional juggler who became a “bubbleologist” around five years ago.

His day job is a bit unusual. Prior to the pandemic, he performed all sorts of shows with bubbles. It doesn’t take much for kids to scream. But bubbles can get a reaction from all ages.

“I play with bubbles everyday whether there are people watching or no,” he said.

Recently, not many people have been watching. He’s been spending a lot of time in his office looking at the calendar, one that used to be full.

“Oh it died, of course, yeah. It went from a hundred to zero,” he said.

COVID-19 shook up his business. So, the multi-Guiness World Record Winner is spending a lot of time at home practicing and hoping business will return. He, along a couple hundred, “bubblelogist,” are waiting for that moment he says.

He recently almost had to go on unemployment. His indoor performances where he shows off the art of bubblelogy are gone.

Instead, Langley has taken his bubbles outside. The shows are a little shorter than they used to be to avoid too much exposure and people aren’t coming just for the performances, but to see him and for Langley it’s a way to make a little money and to see those reactions he’d been missing.

“Bubbles aren’t Democratic or Republican. Everybody loves bubbles,” he said.

Giving new meaning for what an essential business is considered.