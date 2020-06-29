A new website called Common Owner is working to bring investors and developers under one domain.

Common Owner President Maggie Hamilton Winship calls the site a “matchmaker,” welcoming real estate developers of all sizes and investors of all financial means to invest in projects.

Launched in early June, the site will feature two different platforms. One aspect will focus on accredited investors, or wealthier investors, and the other will focus on anyone who wants to invest, said Common Owner Director of Operations Derek King.

Common Owner's first project is the Barcalo Living & Commerce, a 175,000-square foot historic redevelopment located at Kentucky and O'Connell in Buffalo.

This underutilized factory complex will be converted into more than 115 apartments with a reflecting pool, a dog washing station, and an art gallery. It is located in an opportunity zone, which essentially is a designated area that allows people who invest in it to get certain tax benefits.

"Half of the team at Common Owner is involved in real estate development in some way or another. We've realized there was a demand for connections with investors," says King.

The goal is to create more development opportunities in Western New York.

"We want to create more opportunity for smaller developers to access capital. We want to create an opportunity for individuals who live in neighborhoods who haven't seen investment in a long time in Buffalo to be able to have a seat at the table and invest in those projects. And we think that will make a better Buffalo for everyone," said Winship.