WORCESTER - Businesses at the Worcester Public Market are ready to get back to work after shutting down due to the coronavirus.

The market has since reopened and they have seen a steady flow of customers coming back.

Founder of the Worcester Public Market, Allen Fletcher, says the vendors were happy to open their doors and serve the community once again.

Fletcher said, "Everyone is pleased to be back in business. Everyone is tremendously relieved to get on with it and everyone is excited to be sort of a part of this wonderful ensemble which is the marketplace. You know, we just need more people but it's beginning to happen. We feel good about it."

The Public Market is taking safety measures, such as only allowing 100 customers at a time inside the Market. If they’re not eating or drinking, they need to have a face covering on. The Market also has plenty of hand washing stations.