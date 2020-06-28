BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – While the world and the nation is dealing with how to get through this pandemic, one Central Florida group is also thinking about troops overseas.

What You Need To Know Operation America Standing in Support sends care packages to troops



Since the pandemic donation have been scarce



Group held yard sale to raise money

Operation America Standing in Support on Sunday held garage sale to benefit troops.

OASIS Co-Founder Tess Heribacka started the non-profit in 2008 when her sons were deployed, sending them and other troops care packages throughout the year to let them know the United States is thinking about them. But since the pandemic hit, donations have been scarce.

Raising funds through events along with monetary donations keeps OASIS afloat and able to send hundreds of care packages.

“Our monetary donations have been affected because people furloughed and things of that nature,” Heribacka said. “Everyone being in their own world and panic here has increased that over there, even more importantly is to support them no matter what.”

The group had to postpone their garage sale fundraiser by a few months because of coronavirus. They also had to keep their five storage units even longer than originally planned, costing them more than $2,500.

With every item sold, Tess is hoping not only to breakeven but raise enough to keep the packages going. Most recently, she's received requests from troops overseas about needing masks. With every care package sent with a mask in it, it's her way of saying to the troops you're neither alone or forgotten.

“A lot of them are in the Middle Eastern region reaching out to me for the masks very concerned and concerned for the people they are protecting because there is no medical support there for the civilians,” Heribacka said. “It hasn't shut us down, we are still there to support our troops”

OASIS also extended their ROTC $10,000 scholarship deadline application until July 31.