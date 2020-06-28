AUSTIN, Texas — There was a dramatic reversal from Gov. Greg Abbott Friday, as the coronavirus continues to surge in Texas. The Republican governor shut bars down again and scaled back restaurant dining. Some owners say they understand, but are frustrated about what this latest move will mean for their businesses, because they have already gone through so much.

What You Need To Know

Governor had said closing down Texas again would be the last option



TABC recently approved to-go pre-mixed drinks



Some owners prepared for financial loss, others are not

Earlier in the week, Abbott said closing down Texas again will be the last option.

Friday afternoon, the bartenders of The Iron Bear were emptying the beverages out of the frozen drink machine, which have now become another sunk cost.

“It’s really sad because this is money that could have been made. Now it’s down the drain,” General Manager Jason Grodzinski said.

Since they had to close at noon on Friday, they hope liquor-to-go sales in Texas can expand so bars can actually serve pre-mixed drinks. In March, Gov. Abbott waived certain laws to allow bars and restaurants to sell alcohol with food, as long as the beer, wine, and liquor were in their manufacturer-sealed bottles. Grodzinski said because they had to keep alcohol separate, most of their inventory is left unused.

“This is money that could be made to pay rent to pay our employees to keep the lights on,” Grodzinski said.

Those hopes were answered Saturday, when the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced a new waiver approved by the governor allowing bars and restaurants to sell drinks containing distilled spirits mixed and sealed by the business itself.



An image of the inside of The Iron Bear as an employee works at the bar (Spectrum News)

Still, Abbott’s executive order Friday to close bars came as no surprise for staff at the Austin gay bar. It was still disappointing news because of how seriously they took safety. The TABC suspended alcohol licenses at bars across Texas for not complying with the occupancy limits and physical distancing protocols.

“The bars that were following orders were lumped into the ones that were not,” Grodzinski said.

Iron Bear’s co-owner Benny Beshear said they needed to reopen as quickly as possible because they had to pay rent. Now that bars must be closed, they are relying on takeout orders, however the 10-year-old restaurant only started offering food in February. Beshear said they furloughed workers, brought them back, and will surely have to let them go again indefinitely.

“I consider them all my family. We’re all friends. We all get along really well. It’s kind of depressing, because they depend on the bar for their livelihood,” Beshear said.

As for restaurants in Texas, they must scale back to 50 percent capacity. David Fernandez, owner of Frog & The Bull, said staff members have been scrapping to save the less-than-a-year-old business in Steiner Ranch.

“I think it’s the right call, as much as we want to move forward and get business up and running, I think the numbers speak for themselves.” Fernandez, a former U.S. Navy seal, said.

Rarely, though, did it ever reach 75 percent at the Iberian-inspired restaurant. Fernandez said most of his customers are wanting to dine outside on the covered patio, while a few people feel safer out there during the pandemic, he said it is largely because customers enjoy it. He feels the governor’s recent action will have little effect on the restaurant at this point.

“Worst case scenario is things go back to everything shut down again. We know how to survive that. I know how to survive that. So we're prepared for it. I think we're only getting better prepared for it as time goes on,” Fernandez said.

But given the many changes and what small businesses have gone through, time is of the essence, as owners work to alleviate the financial toll and state leaders try to rein in the rising coronavirus cases.

“It's getting to the point where the damage on the economy is grave damage,” Fernandez said.