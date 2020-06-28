DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- More communities and counties across the state are now requiring people to wear masks when they're in public. Daytona Beach is the latest city with their new mask mandate that went into effect overnight.

Daytona's mask mandate was approved on Friday during an emergency city commission meeting. Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry said the new requirement helps them to protect the city's most vulnerable population and others in the community.

What You Need To Know Masks now required in Daytona Beach



Warnings will be issued until July 15



Fines may be issues after that



The measure is welcome news for some, but others say it will only hurt an already struggling business community that's reliant on tourism income. Businesses like Angell and Phelps Chocolate Factory said they'll comply but worry it will hurt their business if they have to trun customes away without masks.

Resident Zachary Prather said he thinks the mandate is a good idea and wearing a mask won't keep him away from local shops.

"Just becaue I have to wear a mask? No, no, I mean it's the best thing for everybody," he said.

City leaders said warnings will be issued until July 15 for those who are not complying with the mask mandate, after that, fines may be issued.

Some exemptions to the rule include those eating or exercising, those under 2-year-olds, those who don't work face to face with the public and can social distance, and those with existing medical conditions.