STATEWIDE – Florida reported 8,530 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to a report released by the state health department.

Since the start of the pandemic, Florida has had 141,075 positive cases and 3,419 deaths. The state added 29 more deaths since Saturday’s report. The deaths included residents in Collier, Dade, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Polk counties.

The number of new cases is down from a record 9,585 reported on Saturday.

Since March, 14,244 people required hospitalization, according to the state report. The state has not provided the number of people currently hospitalized.

So far, over 1,883,244 tests have been administered, according to data from the health department.

In recent weeks, Florida has seen a spike in positive cases especially among younger residents. According to Sunday’s report, the median age for positive cases is 36.

On Friday, the state banned the consumption of alcohol in bars statewide in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.