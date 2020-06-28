Slowly but surely, fans of Ted's Hot Dogs will be able to eat in the restaurant's dining rooms starting on Monday.

The Ted's locations on Union Road and Orchard Park Road will have their dining rooms opened at 50 percent.

The Union location will no longer be offering online ordering, but people can wait inside to order. For customers at the Orchard Park location, they can still order online or they will have to order from a stand outside the restaurant. After that, they can wait inside or from their car for a text saying their order is ready.

A Ted's spokesperson said the reopening of dining rooms will be gradual.