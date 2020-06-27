COCOA, Fla. – For one night only, ballerinas in Brevard County will welcome guests to a performance in the historical Cocoa Village Playhouse.

​​For Galmont Ballet dancer Maria Slate, this performance is about healing and for a split second in time, remembering what is was like to be on stage.

“This performance is so special and so different, it’s something I’ll never forget,” she said. “Every performance we are dancing like no one is watching”

Galmont Ballet co-founder Lucia Montero said it took about three weeks to get the dancers performance ready.

“This has been strange times for everyone but for us in the dance world and the arts community, it's been very hard,” Montero said.

In the schools 17-year history, Montero said this is the most important performance they've ever had, not only because they are the only ballet school performing in front of a live audience. The reality is this could be their last performance for a while.

This performance is also about dance therapy and taking a mental break from the reality of being a performer in these stressful times.

“Returning to the stage sending a message of hope to the rest of the dance community,” Montero said.

This year’s been bitter sweet for Slate, she got her dream job as a ballerina for a company but then COVID-19 happened.

“I'm pleased to announce I'm furthering my career in dance this coming fall, we found out at the end of March when everything in the world started to change,” she said.

Nobody knows what tomorrow will bring, so for one night only dancers from Galmont Ballet will perform in front of a live audience, savoring each moment.