ORLANDO, Fla. -- On Friday, Orlando city leaders and the community came together to paint a 400-foot-long Black Lives Matter mural on Rosalind Avenue to express unity and push for change.

Overnight, Orlando police say the mural was vandalized. Spray paint calling to defund and abolish the police cover up parts of the freshly painted mural.

People came out early Saturday morning to help repaint and clean off the spray paint covering the new BLM mural by Lake Eola in downtown Orlando.

