FLORIDA -- A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 2-year-old My'ionnah Freeman. She was last seen in Jacksonville wearing an orange jumpsuit with a white bow in front and white sandals. She is 2 feet tall, weighs 20 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement believe she may be in the company of Jeremy Walker, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and dark shorts. He also has multiple tattoos.

Officials say if you see him, do not approach. Call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911 immediately.