ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing across Florida, and with it, the demand for testing.

For more than a week, there have been long car lines and increasing wait times as hundreds of people came out to be tested at the Orange County Convention Center.

When the site opened up mid-March, they could only do 250-tests a day here. On Friday, they did more than 1200 tests. And organizers are expecting another busy weekend.

Some people have been coming in with mild symptoms and others have been tested for peace of mind after coming into close contact with someone who has coronavirus.

As state numbers continue to spike with thousands of new cases announced daily, Orange County has seen triple digits daily.

Governor Ron DeSantis continues to point toward increased testing statewide as being behind higher case numbers recently.

The median age in new cases continues to drop as more young people test positive. Still, Governor Ron DeSantis says everyone, particularly those that are higher risk, need to be cautious.

“If you’re 65 or older, or if you’re medically vulnerable, please take the steps necessary to limit that type of close contact but I’d also say for those that may be in low-risk groups, understand that it may be circulating among some of your friends, you have a responsibility to be careful if you’re in contact with somebody who is more vulnerable,” DeSantis said.

The Orange County testing site opens at 9 a.m.

If you do come out, you’ll want to have a full tank of gas and make sure you have working AC - it’s going to be another hot day and a long wait for testing.