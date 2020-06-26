WEST BOYLSTON - Joe Peterson is back to doing what he loves, creating tattoos.

The owner of Zaza Ink in West Boylston opened up this week after being forced to shut down due to coronavirus concerns.

He says they were prepared to reopen thanks in part to precautions they were already taking prior to the pandemic.

“So it works out really good for us to open immediately because we’ve had clients that have been waiting and waiting. I myself book out far enough where I’ve had customers book last September that now we are telling them they have to wait until next January," Peterson said.

Customers like Thomas Beaudry are happy to be back in the chair and say the shop is taking the guidelines seriously.

“I’ve watched how they’re taking care of everything, so I feel comfortable and everything,” says Beaudry.

Along with staff wearing more PPE, they’re also making clients wait in their cars until their appointment, keeping people 6 ft apart and not allowing guests to accompany their clients..

Even though the shop is busy with a backlog of customers, Peterson says it will take some time for them to get back on track.

He says prior to the pandemic they were doing 35 tattoos a day, now they’re slowed down to about 20.

Peterson said, "It’s going to take me a good six months, at least six months to a year, even at the busy pace that we are at we are still going to have to make up for money to pay off loans that we have taken out and things like that. So, it is a bigger problem than we wanted but you have to make the best of the situation and move forward."