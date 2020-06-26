RIVERSIDE, Calif. – An iconic Riverside business is closing for good.

The Do It Center located at 5125 Jurupa Avenue was founded with a different name more than 100 years ago.

Owner Travis Wheatley can’t say exactly when his store’s last day will be. It’s just a matter of selling off the rest of his inventory.

“It’s tough. I’ve been doing this, this business has been in my blood now for over 30 years. It’s what I do. It’s what I know so at this point I have to start something different again. I’m not sure what that’s going to be yet,” said Wheatley.

The store dates back to the early 1900s. It’s changed owners and names several times since then, surviving a depression and multiple outbreaks.

Just a few years ago it operated a lumber yard too. That has disappeared along with the customers.

Wheatley believes being forced to change locations due to eminent domain a few years ago on top of a shaky economy has slowly brought them crumbling down.

“It’s sad. I think it’s a tragedy for a small business that’s been in Riverside as long as it has,” said Wheatley.