RALEIGH, N.C. – While many businesses are struggling amid the pandemic, it seems soap makers got the luck of the draw.

Just about every day we are reminded to constantly wash our hands to try and avoid getting sick, and with more hand washing comes more soap buying!

Over the course of the last few weeks, several North Carolina soap makers have seen an uptick in sales since the start of the pandemic.

One Raleigh couple who owns the Peppy Little Soap Shop has seen a whopping 300 percent increase in sales since March!

“We never thought we’d see a pandemic like this in our lifetime. So many have lost their lives and lost their jobs, we’re just grateful that we’re home, we’re healthy, and we’re able to produce a product that’s a part of the solution to the problem,” Kristi O’Nan says.

O'Nan and her husband Ethan started the company two years ago after realizing how much their soap helped their daughter Tara.

“When my parents started making soap for me, I felt very happy because I was always used to other store brand soaps that burned my skin,” Tara O’Nan says.

O'Nan has battled with eczema since she was a baby, and it wasn’t until her parents made their own batch of soap that she didn’t experience a burning sensation. That’s right, for 11 years Tara never knew that soap wasn’t supposed to burn!

“It was the first time she ever said that soap didn’t burn her skin. That was a realization for us that we were on the right track making something that could be useful not just for her, but anyone,” Ethan O’Nan says.

While they know their soap isn’t a cure for eczema, they are just happy to have made a product that works great for those with sensitive skin and meets the demands of those wanting a more natural soap alternative during the pandemic.

To learn more about the Peppy Little Soap Shop, visit its website.