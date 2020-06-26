NORTH CAROLINA – As the company prepares to welcome more customers back into its restaurants, McDonald's announced Friday it plans to hire more than 11,000 employees across the state this summer.

Nationally, the company says they expect to hire roughly 260,000.

McDonald's will be implementing nearly 50 new safety procedures to help protect crew and customers as it reopens, according to a release. New precautions will include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the opening of dining rooms.

“It was important to us to stay open through Drive Thru, take-out and delivery to serve our communities throughout the COVID-19 crisis. As local business owners, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this summer,” said Wade Dixon, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator in North Carolina. “We are a people business at our core, and as we look to re-open our dining rooms, the safety and wellness of our customers and employees is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 65-year history. That’s why we have implemented significant safety processes in our restaurants and will continue to adhere to a set of national minimum standards laid out by McDonald’s as well as following any state and local laws.”

Anyone wishing to apply or get more information about available positions can do so by visiting McDonalds.com/careers, or by texting "worksforme" to 36453.