TEXAS -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently said closing businesses down again would be a last resort as cases of the novel coronavirus and resultant hospitalizations surge. On Friday, he started that process.

What You Need To Know

All Texas bars must close at noon Friday



May continue to offer takeout and delivery



Texas restaurants must reduce occupancy to 50% starting Monday



Rafting and tubing businesses also must close

By executive order, beginning at noon Friday, all bars and similar establishments that make 51 percent of their gross revenue from alcohol sales must close.

Those bars can offer delivery and takeout, however, including alcohol sales.

Starting on Monday, June 29, restaurants must reduce occupancy to 50 percent. It’s currently at 75 percent.

Rafting and tubing businesses must close.

Finally, gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions.

BREAKING: @GovAbbott scales back businesses, as positivity rate in Texas exceeds 10%

+ Bars must close at noon, only do delivery and takeout

+ Restaurants back to 50% capacity

+ Rafting and tubing businesses must close

+ Localities must approve gatherings greater than 100 pic.twitter.com/zGAgWDxNg5 — Reena Diamante (@reenajade) June 26, 2020

In a press release, Abbott stated the move was spurred by the fact that the COVID-19 positivity rate has surpassed 10 percent as well as a twofold increase in hospitalizations due to the virus.

“As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the State of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Abbott wrote. “At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars. The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”

Abbott concluded by stating he hopes the closures and occupancy limits are short-lived and urged Texans to practice social distancing and hygiene measures.