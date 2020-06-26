ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando wants to paint a picture that “Black Lives Matter.”

What You Need To Know Black Lives Matter mural painted on Rosalind Avenue





Intention behind the mural is to express unity, push for change





RELATED: As Floyd's Death Sparks Movement, Leaders Urge People to Sustain Momentum

On Friday, city leaders and the community came together to paint a 400-foot-long message on Rosalind Avenue meant to express unity and push for change.

“I love it, I love everyone is together, feels like love feels like support. I am happy everyone came out, and its peaceful this is a big step,” said volunteer Jorydn Jerry.

Jerry, who is from Orlando, is a student at Jones High school.

“I was shocked by the video of George Floyd and how he was treated. I knew I had to speak out and make a change and make an impact,” Jerry said.

She started up a group called “Black and Unconfined.” working to get her message out.

She joined rallies downtown and even organized some on her own peers pushing that change. She and others want to see equality, justice, and police reform.

“I want see that with policy with state government, within the local government,” Jerry said.

She was joined by dozens of kids and adults painting the mural in different colors.

“As this mural is painted in these streets, let every person that drives over it, that every time they come through when they drive through our downtown, while we value various races and race agendas, we value Black lives, because Black lives matter,” said Cobaris International Ministries​ Bishop Kelvin Cobaris​.