MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) — The switch to a mostly virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) is the latest obstacle for small businesses trying to make it through the pandemic.

Milwaukee initially planned to host 50,000 visitors and more than $200 million in new spending during the DNC. With most delegates staying in their home state, vendors will miss out on a week that could have kickstarted their comeback after they slumped through the pandemic.

“That’s the feeling, you know? ‘You’ve got to be kidding me!’" saidLeo Farfan, co-owner of the Anytime Arepa food truck. “We were preparing ourselves for this moment, then you get this news in late February that everything is messed up with this virus.”

Leo and his wife Maria, who moved to the U.S. from Venezuela five years ago, upgraded their authentic Venezuelan offerings from a grill and tent to a food truck last summer. For now, the truck is immobilized, but still in business at Zócalo Food Park in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. But even before the DNC announcement, Leo and Maria had missed lucrative stops at street festivals and farmers markets.

“We have lost a lot of business since we are not out there,” Leo Farfan said.

Thursday, Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett and county executive David Crowley encouraged businesses to continue utilizing federal, state and local programs to help them make it through an extremely challenging stretch.

The setbacks keep piling up, but Anytime Arepa hopes to cook up a major comeback after the pandemic.