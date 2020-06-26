DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A big discussion happening Friday afternoon in Daytona Beach — should face masks be mandatory indoors every where, except your home?

Volusia County saw 140 new cases Thursday





Spectrum News got a draft of a face covering resolution ahead of the emergency city commission meeting to discuss the issue, which is taking place at 4 p.m. at City Hall.

It states everyone over 2 years old will be required to wear face coverings indoors within Daytona Beach, where social distancing was not occurring. However there are also many exceptions as well, like for people who have medical conditions that would prevent them from wearing one.

It also excludes people who do not work face-to-face with others, and those who are able to maintain proper distancing while indoors.

Reactions to this potential resolution are very mixed. The owner of Sweet Marlays Coffee Shop on Beach street does not support making masks mandatroy, regardless of exceptions.

“I think if people are in a risk category and uncomfortable going out, then they should stay home or they can have somebody else go out for them, or they can mask," said Tammy Kozinski, who said she does not wear a mask due to asthma.

"But to make it a requirement for everybody and then not enforce it because there are reasons you can’t enforce, it it just seems like virtue signaling to me.”

Here's a look at some of the language in the draft of the face covering resolution being discussed by Daytona Beach city commissioners at 4 p.m. Note there are many exceptions. If passed, it could go into effect this weekend

Florida issued a public advisory earlier this month encouraging everyone to wear masks in public when they can't social distance. Volusia County also urged residents to wear masks during a news conference Friday, but said it was not instituting a mask mandate because they say it is difficult to enforce.

The county saw 140 new cases Thursday, the largest single day record for Volusia so far. The county has a 6.5 percent positivity rate.