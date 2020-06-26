GREENSBORO, N.C. – Despite rising unemployment numbers and numerous restrictions, some business leaders are still working to increase jobs.

Geoff Foster, CEO and President of a Greensboro start-up, Core Technology Molding Corporation, says his company has grown substantially in the last few years thanks to local support from the city and universities.

His company ships its plastic products to 150 countries and supplies to large companies like BMW.

Foster says he wants to see more start-ups in the Triad and wants to have more conversations with local youth and professionals to keep the city growing.

“I think it would really help the growth of the Triad to have the infrastructure here where there's other manufacturers to lure a large corporation like a Toyota or a Tesla,” Foster says.

Foster says his company is also hiring high school students to work on a special project since it is now manufacturing personal protective equipment to help fight against COVID-19.

He hopes this will inspire teenagers with their career goals.