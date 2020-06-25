KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Wanda Rivera does not want to sit next to her husband and son during the first high profile murder case since the pandemic. Wanda's attorney filed a motion to sever.

The Rivera family is accused of being involved in Nicole Montalvo’s murder, Montalvo is a St. Cloud mother who was found chopped up to pieces at the Rivera home last October.

According to a ruling in Thursday morning’s hearing, Wanda Rivera will be tried together along with her son Christopher Otero-Rivera and husband Angel Rivera.

Prosecutors say there is no affirmative proof Wanda was involved in the murder but that there is evidence showing Wanda helped get rid of evidence after the fact.

“A case of this nature as we all know is a massive public expense. People, witnesses, including family members of Nicole will have to testify. We don’t want them to testify more than once if at all possible,” said Ryan Williams, the Assistant State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

“I certainly understand defendants have rights and those rights come first… But as I said in court today nothing about our attempt to try them together is impeding on their rights under the law.”

The State said the hardest part in this case will be selecting a jury to start the trial in July.