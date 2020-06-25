FLORIDA – Studio Movie Grill, the dine-in movie theater chain, is among the first to reopen its theaters in Florida.

What You Need To Know Studio Movie Grill to reopen theaters June 26



Sunset Walk in Kissimmee and Seminole locations



New health and safety measures in place



Tickets will be discounted for the reopening

​​After being shut down for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company’s Sunset Walk location in Kissimmee as well as its Seminole location will reopen on Friday. A date has not yet been announced for the Studio MOvie Grill location in Tampa.

“We are ecstatic to safely welcome guests back to the thrill of movies on the big screen at SMG Theaters,” founder and CEO Brian Schultz said in a news release.

Studio Movie Grill will be implementing new health and safety measures.

Its theaters will operate at 50 percent capacity. All staff will be required to undergo a health check prior to starting their shift and wear face masks and other protective gear. Face masks will be optional for moviegoers, according to Studio Movie Grill’s website.

The company said each theater will have social distancing built into its seat selection. Social distancing markers will also be placed throughout common areas. Hand sanitizer stations will also be available throughout the theaters.

Moviegoers will be encouraged to purchase their tickets and order food thorugh the SMG mobile app.

For its reopening, Studio Movie Grill will offer tickets for $5 for all showings. Tickets for children and seniors will be priced at $3.

Studio Movie Grill will also extend the gap between showtimes to allow for increased cleaning.