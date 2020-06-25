ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal workplace safety officials are investigating after two workers on Thursday were either swept into a 3-foot-wide pipe or fell into a hole at a construction site near State Road 528, killing one man and injuring another.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration told Spectrum News late Thursday it has launched an investigation.

The Orlando Police Department for the first time Friday confirmed the death and identified the man who died as 33-year-old Marcus Green.

Orlando firefighters on Thursday rescued the workers after they were trapped in a pipe and submerged under water near an access road for Orlando International Airport and S.R. 528.

They were transported for medical treatment to an AdventHealth hospital, according to Ashley Papagni, a spokeswoman for the Orlando Fire Department.

Police said Green was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Central Florida's only level 1 trauma center, meaning it is qualified to treat the most critically injured patients in the region.

That's where Green was declared dead, Orlando Police said.

The Orlando Fire Department said it responded to a “confined space rescue call” at 11:15 a.m. Thursday. What went wrong still wasn’t clear Friday. Police said Friday it was related to a drain clearing.

"Workers were attempting to clear a drain, when two workers fell into a hole that quickly filled with water," Orlando Police said in a statement.

On Thursday, Papagni said water began flowing out of an overflow drain, sweeping the workers into the pipe and trapping them under a roadway in a 3-foot-wide pipe.

“They were about 8ft down from us with a ladder, but about 4ft submerged in the pipe,” Papagni said in a statement to Spectrum News.

The rescue took about 20 minutes.

The name of the worker who survived was not released. Their employer or employers could not be determined.

A spokeswoman for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority referred questions to Virgin Trains, which is building a corridor and other infrastructure for a rail line between Orlando International Airport and a destination near Cocoa. The company is planning to run trains between Orlando and Miami.

Virgin Trains referred questions to a Watsonville, California-based company called Granite Construction. A message to Granite wasn't immediately returned.