ORLANDO, Fla. -- A popular Church Street entertainment and dining spot in downtown Orlando is temporarily closing after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

Hamburger Mary’s Orlando closing through Monday

Restaurant employee tested positive for COVID-19

All staffers will be tested, restaurant will be cleaned

Hamburger Mary’s Orlando announced the temporary closure on Facebook Wednesday.

The staffer, who didn't have contact with customers, is doing well and experiencing “very light symptoms of the virus,” the post said.

“The safety of our customers is always our priority,” the post added. “For that reason, we will be closing the restaurant through Monday as we work to get [COVID-19] testing done for the entire staff and also a thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the restaurant.”

The attraction at 110 West Church Street will contact customers who made reservations for now-canceled weekend shows.

“We apologize for the inconvenience but we hope you understand under the circumstances,” the post said.

Restaurants, bars, and other businesses have been struggling during the pandemic and economic slowdown.

Florida reported a record-breaking 5,508 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 109,014.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings imposed a mandatory face-covering order aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 tests are in high demand. The state’s free testing site at the Orange County Convention Center administered 1,426 tests Tuesday, a new record.

Hamburger Mary’s Orlando echoed officials' call for the public to take precautions.

“From a business owner's perspective, it's really hard to see the light at the end of this tunnel,” the post said. “We have been kicked, bruised, and kicked again, but we are strong. We will get through this.”