CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA is joining forces with other space agencies to study and collect data on environmental changes and effects on people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The information ranges from water quality like Brevard's Indian River Lagoon, to economics around the world.

Jake Zehnder is a conservation manager for the Brevard Zoo "Restore Our Shores" project. The team just finished building its largest living shoreline yet along the struggling Indian River Lagoon in Brevard County.

All told it's nearly 1,000-feet long, contains 17,000 water filtering oysters, and 3,700 plants from 15 species like seagrass.​

"(We’re) just using plants and natural features to stabilize shorelines from erosion to loss of sediment," Zehnder told Spectrum News.

Water quality is the big issue for this waterway. Decades of pollution has taken its toll with oxygen-depleting nutrients forming super algae blooms and choking the life out of the lagoon.

But during the pandemic, the waters have been much clearer, signaling pollution caused by people is likely lower.

"Blue water, where light is getting to the bottom, is what you want,” Zehnder said.

NASA is doing its part on a global scale when it comes to studying water quality changes during the pandemic, teaming with the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency on a COVID-19 Earth Observation Dashboard .

Satellite data and analysis of air and water quality, climate change, economic activity, and agriculture will be available to the public and government.

The goal is to discover short-term and long-term effects of the worldwide pandemic as the economy slowly reopens.

Satellite data can check over ports, normally packed large cities and even gauge impacts of agriculture around the world.

As a scientist himself, Zehnder welcomes the effort.

"We need to know where we've been, where we're at now, so we can trend in the right direction," he said.

The NASA-involved dashboard will grow with new observation over the next few months as the global economy begins to open back up.