ADAMS - Class is back in session at Cutting Edge Fitness in Adams.

Owner Aimee Sinopoli says she couldn’t wait to start classes again.

“As soon as they said ‘You can go outdoors,’ we created a schedule that allowed us to go outdoors, and we’ve been really fortunate that the weather’s been cooperating with us. So, it’s been working out really well for us," Sinopoli said.

All classes are being held outside and class sizes are limited to ensure proper social distancing. Sinopoli has been offering Zoom classes for the last few months, but many of her participants are glad to be back at the gym.

Stephanie Osterberg said, “I’ve been very grateful that Amiee’s been able to keep us going and staying healthy and keeping us up with our workouts through Zoom, so that’s been great, but it’s so much nicer to be out here with people, working out, live.”

“You feed off the energy of everybody else. On a Zoom class, you really can’t feel that energy, and so, it’s just better here," said Deb Calderara.

Sinopoli says they’ve been able to hold almost all of their classes outdoors, including evening spin sessions and their active aging program.

Sinopoli says the outdoor classes will continue, even after they’re allowed to fully re-open.

Sinopoli said, “We have boxing, men’s boxing, martial arts, which we haven’t started yet, so there’s some things that we need to be indoors for, but for the most part we’ll remain outside as much as we can.”

No membership is required to join a class, although spots do fill up quickly. A complete class schedule can be found on Cutting Edge’s website and Facebook page.