CLEARWATER, Fla. — One by-product of the coronavirus pandemic has been the rise of new companies offering cleaning and disinfecting services to businesses.

One such company in the Bay area can boast they have a bit of an edge on the competition. The owners have a background in safety and saving lives.

What You Need To Know

The Disinfectant Firm uses EPA-registered disinfectant



Owners hope their product gives sense of safety, relief



Learn more at disinfectantfirm.com



Vinny Supernor and Eric Rodriguez said they were using a disinfectant solution while cleaning their vehicles at the fire station where they work when they came up with an idea.

“When all of this Covid stuff happened they gave us a paint sprayer and disinfectant, and that’s what we had to spray inside our vehicles if we ever got any exposures to Covid,” Rodriguez said.

And then it clicked.

“We both came up with the idea and said, 'hey, we should take this to the public, it would be extremely helpful,'” said Supernor.

They decided to open their own company called The Disinfectant Firm. Since the launch, they’ve cleaned a number of Bay area businesses ranging from restaurants and barber shops to bars.

“What we use is an EPA registered disinfectant,” said Rodriguez. “And what we do it we kind of survey it, see what we've got to cover and things like that, and then we start from the back and we work our way out.”

The two emphasized that this disinfecting is just one layer of protection.

“It’s actually a medical grade cleaned by the time we leave the building, but we don’t want anyone to put their guard down as well. Everyone needs to stay vigilant,” Supernor said.

They’re hoping their disinfectant product and their background as first responders gives customers that same sense of safety and relief that people get when they hear those sirens and see firefighters show up.

“We’re still serving the community, I think. We’re still giving back," Rodriguez said. "We’re trying to help business owners, the public, so it’s similar in that way, firefighting and doing this. We’re still serving we’re sill helping.”

Learn more about The Disinfectant Firm at their website and on their Instagram page.